Rookie boy group DONGKIZ have returned with a totally funky, upbeat MV for their comeback title track "Fever"!

A part of their newly released 1st mini album 'Dongky Town', DONGKIZ's "Fever" is a Nu-Disco genre, combining classic 70's disco beats with some modern EDM. In the MV, the DONGKIZ members partner up with a very fashionable elderly man, taking to the stage with their hyper disco jam.

Check out DONGKIZ's "Fever" MV above!