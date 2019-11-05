Rookie boy group Newkidd announces comeback with a chic teaser image of member Woochul

Rookie boy group Newkidd has just announced their comeback for this month!

This will mark Newkidd's first comeback as a group in approximately 7 months, since their transformation through "Tu Eres" back in April of this year. Without giving away too many hints toward their comeback concept yet, Newkidd have unveiled a chic, elegant teaser image of member Woochul first, also revealing that the title of their comeback album will be 'Come'.

Stay tuned for more details on Newkidd's return!