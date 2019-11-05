5

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Yang Hyun Suk reportedly unable to answer police summons for additional questioning today

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on November 6, former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk was unable to attend additional police questioning on this day due to unknown reasons. 

Previously, it was reported that police would begin investigations to determine Yang Hyun Suk's involvement in covering up former iKON member B.I's illegal drug use charges from 2016. On November 6, representatives from the Gyeonggi District Police summoned Yang Hyun Suk as a suspect for questioning purposes; however, Yang Hyun Suk's side relayed to police, "It will be difficult to attend [today]." 

Yang Hyun Suk is also facing criminal charges including habitual illegal gambling, solicitation of prostitution, etc. 

Police plan on summoning the former head producer some time again in the near future to continue with their ongoing investigations. 

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
6 3,411 Share 83% Upvoted

1

trogdorthe8th6,031 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

.....Can they just do that over there in an investigation? Just say 'Oh bollocks, I can't make it today because reasons.' In my country, they'll happily accept your request and come to you, with a fresh set of handcuffs of course.

Share

0

SJL6392157 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Pull that kind of thing here where I live and the cops will come drag you in. It's not optional. 😂

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND