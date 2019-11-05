Yang Hyun Suk reportedly unable to answer police summons for additional questioning today

According to media outlet reports on November 6, former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk was unable to attend additional police questioning on this day due to unknown reasons.

Previously, it was reported that police would begin investigations to determine Yang Hyun Suk's involvement in covering up former iKON member B.I's illegal drug use charges from 2016. On November 6, representatives from the Gyeonggi District Police summoned Yang Hyun Suk as a suspect for questioning purposes; however, Yang Hyun Suk's side relayed to police, "It will be difficult to attend [today]."

Yang Hyun Suk is also facing criminal charges including habitual illegal gambling, solicitation of prostitution, etc.



Police plan on summoning the former head producer some time again in the near future to continue with their ongoing investigations.

