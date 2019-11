CIX has dropped their MV teaser just 1 day ahead of comeback.

The boys will be coming back with their 2nd mini-album 'Hello Chapter 2: Hello, Strange Place', with title song "Numb". The MV teaser shows a dark, mysterious mood for the MV, fitting as their previous films had handled dark themes such as violence.

Check out their teaser for "Numb" above. CIX will be back on the 19th at 6PM KST.