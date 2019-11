BTS have revealed a trailer and teaser clip of 'Bon Voyage' season 4!



After 3 years of vacations, BTS will be enjoying the great outdoors in a camping car adventure in New Zealand. The above trailer gives you a teaser of the upcoming season, while in the teaser clip below, the boys set up their camping area and ask how to put together their supplies and equipment.



What do you think of the 'Bon Voyage' teasers?

