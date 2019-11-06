Hyoyoung's contract with B.A.M Company comes to an end

Actress Hyoyoung's contract with B.A.M Company has come to an end.



On November 5, Hyoyoung announced on Instagram, "My contract with my agency has come to an end. Thank you very much for the flower bouquet. I thank everyone who's given me affection and worked hard for me. I'm very grateful to the Yoo sisters for being with me for the congratulatory party, and I love you."



Hyoyoung signed with B.A.M Company in February of 2017. She's also known as a former member of Coed School and F-ve Dolls as well as the twin sister of former T-ara member Hwayoung.



Stay tuned for updates on Hyoyoung.