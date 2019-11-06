CJ ENM producer Ahn Joon Young admits to manipulating votes for 'Produce x 101' & 'Produce 48'

CJ ENM producer Ahn Joon Young has admitted to manipulating votes and results for Mnet's 'Produce x 101' and 'Produce 48'.



On November 6, head producer Ahn Joon Young and chief producer Kim Yong Bum were officially arrested in the ongoing vote-rigging investigation into the 'Produce' series, and according to reports, Ahn Joon Young has admitted to rigging votes for 'Produce x 101' and 'Produce 48'. However, he's denied manipulating the results for the first 2 seasons of 'Produce 101'.



Police have also conducted a search and seizure on another agency that manages a trainee who allegedly made it to the final lineup due to vote manipulation.



In other news, Ahn Joon Young is suspected of receiving entertainment at adult businesses from an agency involved in 'Produce x 101'. Stay tuned for updates.