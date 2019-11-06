24

CJ ENM producer Ahn Joon Young admits to manipulating votes for 'Produce x 101' & 'Produce 48'

CJ ENM producer Ahn Joon Young has admitted to manipulating votes and results for Mnet's 'Produce x 101' and 'Produce 48'.


On November 6, head producer Ahn Joon Young and chief producer Kim Yong Bum were officially arrested in the ongoing vote-rigging investigation into the 'Produce' series, and according to reports, Ahn Joon Young has admitted to rigging votes for 'Produce x 101' and 'Produce 48'. However, he's denied manipulating the results for the first 2 seasons of 'Produce 101'.

Police have also conducted a search and seizure on another agency that manages a trainee who allegedly made it to the final lineup due to vote manipulation.

In other news, Ahn Joon Young is suspected of receiving entertainment at adult businesses from an agency involved in 'Produce x 101'. Stay tuned for updates.

Fairytailloverr57
52 minutes ago

I feel so bad for all the people who worked so hard on that show when they didn’t even have a chance. I knew the produce48 line up didn’t make any sense. I feel horrible for kaeun the most

3

Maia_Maia
34 minutes ago

for me it's hard to believe that the first season wasn't manipulated. Samuel was so popular and one of the most talented trainees on the show, for a lot of people there was no doubt that he would debut... But yeeet, he got eliminated on the final round and I can't help but think he it was because he's half Mexican.

