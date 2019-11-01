Brown Eyed Girls reveal making of 'Wonder Woman' MV

Brown Eyed Girls have revealed the making of their music video for "Wonder Woman".



The girl group made their long-awaited return with double title tracks "Wonder Woman" and "Abandoned" as well as their remake album 'Re_vive' this past week, and in the video above, fans get a peek at what went on behind the scenes. The making-of video features close-ups of the Brown Eyed Girls' members scenes, their explanations of their concept and props, and more for the "Wonder Woman" MV.



Watch Brown Eyed Girls' MVs here if you missed them and the behind-the-scenes video above!

