'9th Gaon Chart Music Awards' reveals 1st round of official nominees!

The '9th Gaon Chart Music Awards' has revealed the first round of official nominees!



The 'Gaon Chart Music Awards' will be taking place at Seoul Jamsil Indoor Stadium on January 8, 2020, and the award ceremony has revealed the first set of 'Artist of the Year - Digital Music' and 'Artist of the Year - Physical Album' nominees.



Check out the nominee list below!



[Artist of the Year - Digital Music]

January

M.C the MAX – "After You've Gone"

Woody – "Fire up"

Lee Sora – "Song Request" (Feat. SUGA)

Kim Chung Ha – "Gotta Go"

Paul Kim – "Traffic Light"



February

(G)I-DLE – "Senorita"

ITZY – "DALLA DALLA"

Nilo – "The day, I hate myself"

Loco – "It's been a while" (Feat. Zion.T)

Hwa Sa – "twit"



March

Park Bom – "Spring" (Feat. Sandara Park)

Baek Yerin – "Maybe It's Not Our Fault"

Epik High – "Lovedrunk" (Feat. Crush)

Jang Bum Joon – "Every Moment With You"

Taeyeon – "Four Seasons"



April

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"

TWICE – "FANCY"

BTS – "Boy With Luv"

Bolbbalgan4 – "Bom"

Bolbbalgan4 – "Stars over me"



May

WINNER – "AH YEAH"

Davichi – "Unspoken Words"

Monday Kiz – "My love has faded away"

Park Hyo Shin – "Goodbye"

Lee Hi – "NO ONE" (Feat. B.I)



June

Kim Na Young – "To be honest"

Red Velvet – "Zimzalabim"

Urban Zakapa – "Seoul Night" (Feat. Beenzino)

Jang Hye Jin and Yoon Min Soo – "Drunk On Love"

Kim Chung Ha – "Snapping"



July

ITZY – "ICY"

MeloMance – "You&I"

BEN – "Thank you for Goodbye"

Younha – "On A Rainy Day"

Heize – "We don't talk together" (Feat. Giriboy) (Prod. SUGA)



August

X1 – "FLASH"

Nilo – "He'story"

Red Velvet – "Umpah Umpah"

Sunmi – "LALALAY"

Crush – "NAPPA"



[Artist of the Year - Physical Album]

1st Quarter (January 1-March 31)

Stray Kids – "Clé 1 : MIROH"

MONSTA X – "We Are Here"

Seventeen – "You Made My Dawn"

ASTRO – "All Light"

TXT – "The Dream Chapter: STAR"



2nd Quarter (April 1-June 30)

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"

GOT7 – "Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity"

NCT 127 – "NCT #127 We Are Superhuman"

TWICE – "Fancy You"

BTS – "Map of the Soul: Persona"