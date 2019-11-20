AOA's Yuna takes off running in 'Come See Me' MV teaser

1

AOA's Yuna took off running in her music video teaser for "Come See Me".

In the MV teaser, Yuna lays surrounded by cameras until she decides to make an escape. "Come See Me" is the title song of AOA's sixth mini album 'New Moon', which drops on November 26 KST.

Watch Yuna's "Come See Me" MV teaser above!

