Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n tease upcoming collab 'Seoul x New York'

Bolbbalgan4 and Wh3n have released a teaser image for their upcoming collaboration track.
The teaser image below reveals two different cities at different times of day with the caption "Seoul New York". Nothing else is known about Bolbbalgan4 and Wh3n's collab so far, but it's dropping on November 27 KST.
Stay tuned for updates!
