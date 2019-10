VICTON has released the album highlight medley for 'nostalgia'.

As their upcoming 5th mini-album, 'nostalgia' contains six tracks that sets a moody tone for the album's nocturnal concept. From hip-hop and rock to electronic dance, the wide-ranging genre of the album is getting fans pumped up for the boy group's long-awaited comeback!

Which song are you most excited to hear in full? Stay tuned until the release date on November 4.