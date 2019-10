Yubin has released another MV teaser for "Silent Movie".

As seen previously, Yubin's new comeback MV will feature the entertainer Park Na Rae as the main starlet. Once again, this new teaser gives off the air of an actual silent film, opening the clip with a foggy black-and-white footage. Following the credits, the female solo singer appears in a bed of flowers, looking more alluring than ever.

Yubin's new album 'Start of the End' will be released on October 30. Stay tuned!