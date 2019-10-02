NCT 127's Taeyong & Mark gear up for a trendy winter with 'Guess' styles in '1st Look'

NCT 127 members Taeyong and Mark, currently gearing up for their debut in the joint super group SuperM, posed for the upcoming issue of '1st Look' magazine in stylish 'Guess' outerwear!





Combining their boyish visuals with youthful and hip fashion combinations, Taeyong and Mark pulled off a chic, urban vibe despite the lack of scenery in the background. Meanwhile, Taeyong and Mark's grand debut in their upcoming project group SuperM is just a little 24 hours away, set for this October 4 at 6 PM KST.

In the meantime, check out the boys' handsome pictorial cuts below.