NCT 127's Taeyong & Mark gear up for a trendy winter with 'Guess' styles in '1st Look'

NCT 127 members Taeyong and Mark, currently gearing up for their debut in the joint super group SuperM, posed for the upcoming issue of '1st Look' magazine in stylish 'Guess' outerwear!

Combining their boyish visuals with youthful and hip fashion combinations, Taeyong and Mark pulled off a chic, urban vibe despite the lack of scenery in the background. Meanwhile, Taeyong and Mark's grand debut in their upcoming project group SuperM is just a little 24 hours away, set for this October 4 at 6 PM KST. 

In the meantime, check out the boys' handsome pictorial cuts below. 

7luna06131 pt 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Sooo handsome! 😍

whenjunhui231 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

taeyong i really need you to give me your.....hand in marriage lol

also why does mark look 5 years old? cute though, but like a cuddly baby

