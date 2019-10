The next track from Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's 2nd full album to listen to a highlight of is "City Love"!

In her highlight clip #7, Taeyeon can be seen nodding along to a groovy melody through a vintage set of headphones, enjoying the ocean breeze. Less than a week left until the full release of Taeyeon's 2nd album 'Purpose', set to drop on October 28 at 6 PM KST!

'Purpose' contains a total of 12 tracks, including title song "Spark", "City Love", and more.