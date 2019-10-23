Yoo Jae Suk x Yoo Hee Yeol to return with 'Sugarman' season 3

According to an exclusive report on October 24, JTBC's 'Two Yoo Project - Sugarman' has recently confirmed its first recording date for season 3!

The first recording for season 3 of 'Sugarman' will take place some time in mid-November, with MCs Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Hee Yeol returning once again to lead the series. 'Two Yoo Project - Sugarman' is a fusion music variety program where classic, hit musicians from back in the day return to television to witness their songs remade by modern artists.

Do you want to see 'Sugarman' return with season 3?

