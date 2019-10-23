7

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yoo Jae Suk x Yoo Hee Yeol to return with 'Sugarman' season 3

AKP STAFF

According to an exclusive report on October 24, JTBC's 'Two Yoo Project - Sugarman' has recently confirmed its first recording date for season 3!

The first recording for season 3 of 'Sugarman' will take place some time in mid-November, with MCs Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Hee Yeol returning once again to lead the series. 'Two Yoo Project - Sugarman' is a fusion music variety program where classic, hit musicians from back in the day return to television to witness their songs remade by modern artists. 

Do you want to see 'Sugarman' return with season 3?

  1. Yoo Hee Yeol
  2. Yoo Jae Suk
2 1,344 Share 78% Upvoted

0

Anubis33562,407 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Joy looks so cool

Share

0

As_if167 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

This is half hoping, half guessing... but it'd be great to have Heize as a co-MC this season!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Victoria
Victoria sports a new curly hairdo with a pig
5 hours ago   9   12,532
HyunA
Netizens are loving HyunA's new makeup look
9 hours ago   21   29,758
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
5 days ago   417   214,208

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND