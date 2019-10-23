2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Rookie girl group ARIAZ makes elegant debut in 'Moonlight Aria' MV

6-member rookie girl group ARIAZ has released their debut MV for "Moonlight Aria", from their 1st mini album 'Grand Opera'!

Made up of members Yunji, Dawon, Sihyun, Yeori, Hyokyung, and Jooeun, ARIAZ are produced by Rising Star Entertainment - a sub-label of Star Empire. Their debut title track "Midnight Aria" is a medium tempo dance genre mixing in glitch hop rhythms, with elegant and story-like lyrics. 

Check out ARIAZ's grand debut MV above, and make sure to give their full 1st mini album a listen as well. 

