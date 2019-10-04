'Produce X 101' trainee group TEEN TEEN drop dance practice video for 'It's on You'

TEEN TEEN have revealed a dance practice video for their debut song "It's on You".



As previously reported, the TEEN TEEN members are made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin. "It's on You" is the title track of their debut mini album 'Very, on Top', and it's about asking someone to take responsibility for stealing your heart.



Watch TEEN TEEN's MV here if you missed it and their choreography practice above!







