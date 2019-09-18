'Produce X 101' trainee group TEEN TEEN pilot colorful ships in debut 'It's on You' MV

TEEN TEEN have dropped their music video for "It's on You"!



In their debut MV, the TEEN TEEN members made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin pilot their own ships in a bright, colorful universe. "It's on You" is the title track of their debut mini album 'Very, on Top', and it's about asking someone to take responsibility for stealing your heart.



Watch TEEN TEEN's "It's on You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.