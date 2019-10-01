1THE9 drop fiery 'Blah' MV

1THE9 have dropped their dramatic music video for "Blah".



In the MV, 1THE9 perform against a night backdrop in a circle of fire for the title track of the group's 2nd mini album 'Blah Blah'. As previously reported, 1THE9 consist of members Jeon Do Yeom, Jung Jin Sung, Kim Tae Woo, Shin Ye Chan, Jung Taek Hyun, Yoo Yong Ha, Park Sung Won, Lee Seung Hwan, and Kim Jun Seo - winners of MBC's survival program 'Under Nineteen'.



Watch 1THE9's "Blah" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.