36

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Former B.A.P member Youngjae kicks it up in 'Forever Love' MV

AKP STAFF

Former B.A.P member Youngjae has dropped his music video for his solo song "Forever Love".

"Forever Love" is a dance track about finding someone who stands out from the rest, and it's the title song of his 2nd mini album 'O,on'. The MV follows Youngjae as he kicks up water and dust in remote locations.

Check out Youngjae's "Forever Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. B.A.P
  2. Youngjae
  3. FOREVER LOVE
3 1,886 Share 90% Upvoted

0

mzpayntbrush108 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

its REAlly REALLY good

youngjae dropped a whole ass bop

im so proud

Share

0

She_her_her429 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Out of this world - poppy and dynamic Youngjae you are the best in this energetic addictive release - Super!!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

WINNER
WINNER ride through the desert in 'SOSO' MV
2 hours ago   6   2,663
Bobby, B.I
iKON's Bobby says he misses B.I
13 hours ago   49   88,955
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
4 days ago   409   211,788
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong causes chaos at Peruvian airport
4 days ago   114   30,666

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND