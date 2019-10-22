Former B.A.P member Youngjae kicks it up in 'Forever Love' MV

Former B.A.P member Youngjae has dropped his music video for his solo song "Forever Love".



"Forever Love" is a dance track about finding someone who stands out from the rest, and it's the title song of his 2nd mini album 'O,on'. The MV follows Youngjae as he kicks up water and dust in remote locations.



Check out Youngjae's "Forever Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

