Brave Entertainment's upcoming new boy group DKB would like to introduce member #2 - D1!

Born on February 15, 1998, D1 is in charge of dance, acrobatics, as well as vocals in DKB. He also boasts a wide range of special skills, like song writing, choreographing, and soccer.

Check out a glimpse of D1's fancy footwork in his hip, trendy dance introduction film, above!