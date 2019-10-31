1

Posted by beansss

IZ*ONE's Nako, Ahn Yu Jin, & Jang Won Young reflect on their past, present, and future in more 'BLOOM*IZ' photos

IZ*ONE have completed their first round of comeback teaser images of all 12 members, with a brand new set of cuts featuring Yabuki Nako, Ahn Yu Jin, and Jang Won Young!

IZ*ONE's comeback concept photo series depict three different moods under the theme of "I Was", "I Am", and "I Will", reflecting on each member's past, present, and future. Yabuki Nako, Ahn Yu Jin, and Jang Won Young each uniquely depict concepts like pure and lovely, to elegant and regal, as well as charismatic. 

You can look forward to even more teaser content leading up to IZ*ONE's comeback with their 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ', coming on November 11 at 6 PM KST. 

