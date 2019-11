A Pink's Na-Eun and actor Lee Soo Hyuk have paired up for 'Adidas Korea's latest winter CF!

The two stars decided to enjoy a cool amusement park date on a winter evening, with the dreamy, neon lights of the park brightening up their mood. Dressed up in totally comfy, 'Adidas Terrex' winter jackets, Na-Eun and Lee Soo Hyuk are ready to have fun without caring about the outdoor chill.

Check out the CF above!