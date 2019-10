ALEXA has released her debut single.

ALEXA had greeted fans first as 'Produce 48's Alex Christine. She has signed with ZB Label, a subsidiary of ZANYBROS. She is the subsidiary's first artist. She's released both an English and a Korean version of "Bomb" for all fans. The song is a powerful dance song that combines Afrobeat and dancehall.

