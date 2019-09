ONEUS have dropped their teaser videos for "Lit" featuring Ravn and Keonhee!



After Hwanwoong and Seoho, Ravn and Keonhee are continuing to make a statement with a dynamic concept drawn from Korean culture. "Lit" is the title track of ONEUS's 3rd mini album 'Fly With Us'.



'Fly With Us' drops on September 30 KST. Stay tuned for updates!