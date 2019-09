ONEUS have dropped new "Lit" teaser videos featuring Hwanwoong and Seoho.



ONEUS are getting ready to return with their 3rd mini album 'Fly With Us', and after individual teaser images, Hwanwoong and Seoho are making a statement in teaser clips. It looks like the group is coming back with a dynamic concept with imagery drawn from Korean culture.



'Fly With Us' drops on September 30 KST. Stay tuned for updates!