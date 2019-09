AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi is the latest member featured in the individual teaser images for the group's upcoming album '6IXENSE'.

After leader Lim Young Min and Park Woo Jin, the maknae of the group is taking on 4 different concepts for their comeback. From an all-white, mesh suit to a casual look in lace, Lee Dae Hwi puts on different faces for fans.

AB6IX's comeback album '6IXENSE' is set for release on October 7. Stay tuned for more teasers until then!