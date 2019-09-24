Minseo sings about 'Growing Up' for latest 'Listen' project

Minseo is the voice behind "Growing Up" for the latest release from the 'Listen' project.



The animated music video reveals a young woman who falls asleep thinking of someone special. "Growing Up" features lyrics about realizing how grateful you should feel for someone in your life, and it's release '032' from Mystic Entertainment's 'Listen' project.



Listen to the song above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

