0

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

Minseo sings about 'Growing Up' for latest 'Listen' project

AKP STAFF

Minseo is the voice behind "Growing Up" for the latest release from the 'Listen' project.

The animated music video reveals a young woman who falls asleep thinking of someone special. "Growing Up" features lyrics about realizing how grateful you should feel for someone in your life, and it's release '032' from Mystic Entertainment's 'Listen' project.

Listen to the song above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Minseo
  2. GROWING UP
  3. LISTEN
0 95 Share Be the first to vote

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND