VICTON's Subin cast in upcoming tvN drama 'Psychopath Diary'

VICTON's Subin has been cast in the upcoming tvN drama 'Psychopath Diary'.



On September 24, VICTON's label announced, "VICTON's Subin was cast in tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Psychopath Diary', which is slated to premiere later this year."



'Psychopath Diary' will tell the story of a man named Yook Dong Shik (played by Yoon Si Yoon) who witnesses a murder and loses his memory afterwards in an accident. When he wakes up to find the murderer's diary in his hands, he becomes convinced he's the murderer.



Subin is set to play the role of high school student Yook Dong Chan, the youngest member of Yook Dong Shik's family.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Psychopath Diary'!

