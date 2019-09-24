Shin Dong Yup's label responds to reports he's leaving 'Hello Counselor'

Shin Dong Yup's label responded to reports saying he'll be leaving KBS's 'Hello Counselor' after 9 years of being on the host panel.



On September 24, SM C&C clarified Shin Dong Yup would not be leaving the show, stating, "There's never been any discussion about leaving 'Hello Counselor'. The first season is currently over, but nothing else has been discussed."



'Hello Counselor' previously announced that season 1 would come to an end on September 30, but the show will definitely return with another season.



Stay tuned for updates on the show. Do you want to see a new host panel?