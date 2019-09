Na Ha Eun previously danced to "Zimzalabim" with Red Velvet for their previous comeback, and it seems like she's back again with another perfectly executed cover of the group's latest song "Umpah Umpah".

Ha Eun shows off her dance moves and adorable expressions while dancing to the music, showing fans that she's a seasoned performer at a young age. Do you want to see another collaboration between Ha Eun and Red Velvet? Check out the cover video below.