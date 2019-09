Sulli is definitely an idol who doesn't let societal standards affect the way she acts.

Although many idols are wary about showing their bare face in public, Sulli doesn't let that get in the way of her living her best life! The popular entertainer posted a series of pictures on her Instagram stories of her hanging out with friends. Sulli proves that you can still be confident and gorgeous in your own skin without make up.

Check out the rest of the photos below.