3YE are tough jail birds in MV teaser for their comeback single 'OOMM'

3YE are gearing up to make their first comeback!

The GH Entertainment girl group released a music video teaser for their upcoming comeback single "OOMM" on September 15, the title track off their single album of the same name.

In the clip, the members are jailed and sporting a powerful 'girl crush' concept twist to the typical bright orange prison jumpsuit. The video also offers fans their very first listen to the track's dynamic and trendy sound.





"OOMM" was made in collaboration with hit songwriter Wooziq, who also wrote 3YE's debut single "DMT (Do Ma Thang)" and Wanna One's "Beautiful."



Meanwhile, "OOMM" is set for release on September 17 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the video teaser above!