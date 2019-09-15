X1 wins #1 on this week's unaired episode of 'Inkigayo'

X1 has nabbed their eighth music show win for debut single "Flash"!

On September 15, the 'Produce X 101' project group was up against Maktub and MAMAMOO's Whee In for 'Inkigayo's #1 spot for the third week on September. While the actual episode was not aired this week, X1's win was announced on 'Inkigayo's official website.

Meanwhile, 'Inkigayo' took a break this week, with 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant' airing in a two-part Chuseok special instead. Live episodes will resume next week.

