Yang Hyun Suk reported to have history of gambling in Macau in early 2000s

Yang Hyun Suk is reported to have a history of gambling in Macau in the early 2000s.



The August 9th episode of JTBC's 'Newsroom' revealed Yang Hyun Suk has a history of gambling before the reports of his overseas gambling at the MGM Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He's also said to have been a VIP guest at the MGM Hotel in Macau, betting 7.5 million to 15 million Won ($6190.05 to $12380.10 USD) at each gambling round.



An insider who allegedly gambled at the same casino stated, "Mr. Yang was able to borrow any amount from the casino on credit even when he didn't have cash. The bill collector then went to Korea to be repaid in cash," which indicates Yang Hyun Suk could also be accused of illegal foreign exchange transactions.



It's reported Yang Hyun Suk spent more money in Macau than in Las Vegas, where he bet over 1 billion Won ($827,155 USD) and lost around 600 million Won ($496,332 USD), as it's easier to move money to South Korea from Macau.



As previously reported, the FBI have gotten involved in the illegal gambling investigation against Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri.