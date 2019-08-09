DinDin advises elementary school kids to be fans of BTS instead of Swings

DinDin advised elementary school kids to be fans of BTS instead of rapper Swings.



On the August 9th episode of 'My Little Television V2', DinDin and Swings got together for a free counseling session, and DinDin expressed, "I'm not sure why Swings is doing counseling, but he does say a lot of nonsense on social media. I guess this will make a lot of nonsense contents." A 13-year-old viewer then called in to ask advice about being an outsider, and DinDin asked, "Why do you like Swings?"



The youngster responded, "Firstly, he's good-looking," and DinDin said quickly, "I can understand why you're an outsider. If you say Swings is good-looking, your friends won't agree with you. If you want to get along with them, you should like BTS." Swings then suggested, "You should live as yourself and let the world adjust to you," but the student replied, "Your answer is more boring than my homeroom teacher's."



What do you think of DinDin and Swings' advice?

