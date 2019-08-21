Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

UP10TION reveal album highlight medley for 'The Moment of Illusion'

AKP STAFF

UP10TION have revealed the album highlight medley for their upcoming release 'The Moment of Illusion'.

The released track list let fans know UP10TION members Kuhn and Bitto participated in writing the lyrics for each of the tracks on the album, and Jinhoo had a hand in composing and writing "Restore". As previously reported, UP10TION will be promoting as 8 members with Lee Jin Hyuk taking time to focus on recuperation and solo promotions after 'Produce X 101' and Kim Woo Seok promoting as a member of X1.

UP10TION's newest mini album will be out online this August 22 and offline on August 26.

  1. UP10TION
  2. THE MOMENT OF ILLUSION
