IZ have revealed their rocking music video for "Final Kiss".
The MV starts out with IZ dreaming about summer by a typewriter before taking you to the pool performance. "Final Kiss", the title track of the band's 2nd single album 'From:IZ', is about thinking of summer whenever someone and a final kiss come to mind.
Watch IZ's "Final Kiss" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
IZ dream about summer in 'Final Kiss' MV
