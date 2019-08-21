IZ dream about summer in 'Final Kiss' MV

IZ have revealed their rocking music video for "Final Kiss".



The MV starts out with IZ dreaming about summer by a typewriter before taking you to the pool performance. "Final Kiss", the title track of the band's 2nd single album 'From:IZ', is about thinking of summer whenever someone and a final kiss come to mind.



Watch IZ's "Final Kiss" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



