Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

IZ dream about summer in 'Final Kiss' MV

AKP STAFF

IZ have revealed their rocking music video for "Final Kiss".

The MV starts out with IZ dreaming about summer by a typewriter before taking you to the pool performance. "Final Kiss", the title track of the band's 2nd single album 'From:IZ', is about thinking of summer whenever someone and a final kiss come to mind.

Watch IZ's "Final Kiss" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

 

  1. IZ
  2. FINAL KISS
soum3,503 pts
7 minutes ago

Since I have a thing for singers with unique voices I immediately liked this band. I looked them up and in 2018 they won the New Hallyu Rookie Award but I still think they are underrated. I know views aren't everything and they debuted in 2017 but out of all their beautiful songs just 1 song has 1 million views 😞 I really hope they get more famous because they really deserve it. Their live performances are great and every song on their album too👌

IZ
IZ dream about summer in 'Final Kiss' MV
44 minutes ago   1   281
