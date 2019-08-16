Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

TRCNG get on the roof for 'Missing' choreography MV

AKP STAFF

TRCNG have dropped another version of their "Missing" choreography music video.

In the MV above, TRCNG get on the roof at night to show off their aggressive choreography. "Missing" is the title track of their 2nd single album 'Rising', and it marks the group's first comeback in over a year. 

Watch TRCNG's original MV here and the choreography MV above!

  1. TRCNG
  2. MISSING
0 241 Share 67% Upvoted
BTS
BTS songs that sent strong social messages
11 hours ago   15   15,701

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND