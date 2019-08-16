TRCNG get on the roof for 'Missing' choreography MV

TRCNG have dropped another version of their "Missing" choreography music video.
In the MV above, TRCNG get on the roof at night to show off their aggressive choreography. "Missing" is the title track of their 2nd single album 'Rising', and it marks the group's first comeback in over a year.
Watch TRCNG's original MV here and the choreography MV above!
