VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) stands in the rain in 'Genie' debut MV teaser

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) has dropped his music video teaser for "Genie".



In the MV teaser above, VIINI seems to have met his match in a dramatic and intriguing love story. "Genie", composed by Future Bounce, iHwak, Leon, and VIINI himself with lyrics by VIINI and iHwak, is the title track of his solo debut mini album 'Dimension' alongside his sub-title track "Bittersweet".



VIINI's 'Dimension' drops on August 19 KST. Stay tuned for more teasers!

