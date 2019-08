Simon D is living his best life and is ready to heat things up with his latest release "Make Her Dance" featuring Nafla and Crush.

The sexual MV teaser is definitely bound to raise some eyebrows and implies that the full MV will be even more impactful. Both Simon D and feature Crush are seen showing off their swag as they repeat the catchy hook while surrounded by a group of bikini-clad women.

Check out the teaser above. What do you think of this concept?