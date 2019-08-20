Former U-KISS member Kiseop and actress Jung Yoona reveal their gorgeous wedding pictures

Former U-KISS member Kiseop is getting married to actress Jung Yoo Na!

The couple released their gorgeous pictorial shots 4 days before their wedding. The stunning duo look happy and beautiful as they prepare for married life. Kiseop shows off his long legs in fashionable suits while Jung Yoo Na keeps it elegant and simple in both traditional and Korean dress.

Kiseop and Jung Yoo Na will be holding their wedding at The Riverside Hotel on August 24. They will hold a press conference at 3 pm to relay their thoughts on their marriage.

