JBJ95 has revealed a countdown teaser poster for their comeback.

This 95-line duo has just one more day to go! In this D-1 moving teaser, Kim Sang Kyun and Takata Kenta stand next to each other with blasting confetti around them. Like the 'Spark' of fireworks, the confetti are meant to excite fans about their comeback with "Like Fireworks".

Stay tuned for the full release!