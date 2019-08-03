Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

19

3

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

YoonA and Jo Jung Suk celebrate their film 'Exit' topping the box office in its first week

AKP STAFF

YoonA and Jo Jung Suk thanked audiences with bright pom-poms and even brighter smiles for the success of their new film, 'Exit', which topped the box office in its first week of release.

According to the Korean Film Council, the film gathered an audience of over two million people in just four days, overtaking 'The Lion King', which was released on the same day. The early success of the film matches the success of other iconic Korean films such as 'The Thieves', 'Assassination', and 'Veteran'.

'Exit' is a new disaster-comedy film starring Jo Jung Suk and YoonA, who play Yong Nam and Eui Joo, who must work together to escape a city that is filling up with toxic gas.

Check out the trailer below!



  1. Girls' Generation
  2. YoonA
  3. Jo Jung Suk
11 1,570 Share

6

elf4ever20601 pts 25 minutes ago 2
25 minutes ago

Powerful Queen Actress Singer dancer Rapper Yoona is back again!! YEAH!!!! congratulation to her and all the EXit team! great job! ofc Yoona and JJSuk are so excellent actors!!

EXIT is an awesome movie and a hit!

EXIT is dominating on box office and even the major chains of movie theatres! AMAZING!!!! A SUCCESS!

#1 on BOX OFFICE
#1 in KOBIS
#1 in CGV
#1 in MEGABOX
#1 in NAVER MOVIE
#1 MILLION VIEWERS


2 more replies

6

spicagreate580 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Yeahhh!! 2 M so fast!! so powerful!! well deserved!! congratulation Queen actress Yoona and Actor jjsuk, both so brilliant actors!

