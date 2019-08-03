YoonA and Jo Jung Suk celebrate their film 'Exit' topping the box office in its first week

YoonA and Jo Jung Suk thanked audiences with bright pom-poms and even brighter smiles for the success of their new film, 'Exit', which topped the box office in its first week of release.



According to the Korean Film Council, the film gathered an audience of over two million people in just four days, overtaking 'The Lion King', which was released on the same day. The early success of the film matches the success of other iconic Korean films such as 'The Thieves', 'Assassination', and 'Veteran'.

'Exit' is a new disaster-comedy film starring Jo Jung Suk and YoonA, who play Yong Nam and Eui Joo, who must work together to escape a city that is filling up with toxic gas.

Check out the trailer below!





