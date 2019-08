Upcoming new girl group ANS has released the MV teaser for their pre-debut single, "Wonderland"!

Made up of members Bian, Royeon, Dami, Dalyn, and Lina, ANS plan to make their official debut this September. Ahead of their full debut, the girls will release their pre-debut single "Wonderland" on August 15 at 6 PM KST. In the MV teaser for "Wonderland" above, the members enjoy the fresh, ocean breeze - a perfect summer getaway.

Have you been keeping up with ANS's debut teasers?