WINNER's Kim Jin Woo names one thing he wants to try before enlisting + says 'yes' to public relationships

In light of the release of his solo debut album 'Jinu's Heyday' later today, WINNER member Kim Jin Woo took part in a roundtable interview to discuss his single album, future plans, etc.

The WINNER member will be turning 30 years old by next year, which means that he's due to enlist for his mandatory military service by the end of 2020. After promoting as a member of WINNER, debuting solo, promoting through variety program appearances, and more, what's next for Kim Jin Woo? He answered, "I've always liked acting. I have experience working on a web drama, and it was very different being on set from acting lessons in the classroom. I would like to try TV dramas, but I'm not confident yet. For dramas, there's less time to prepare. But in films, there's more time to prepare so I think I could depict the details well. I'm not a big fan of youth genres, so I want to try dark, noir, or thriller genres... I'm enjoying watching MBC's 'Partners for Justice'."

Next, Kim Jin Woo gave his thoughts on his upcoming military enlistment. He said, "I think once I enlist, the members will promote solo. Nothing's confirmed as of yet." Finally, the idol took on the sensitive topic of idols going public with their relationships. He began, "You have to be careful," then added, "But it's not always a bad thing. When I see a lot of people congratulating the couples, I think that it could be a good thing too. I'm 'for' public relationships. I'll have to discuss it with the company first, but this is my hope."

Meanwhile, Kim Jin Woo will be making his solo debut this August 14 at 6 PM KST with his title track "Call Anytime" feat. Song Min Ho.