Telecommunications brand 'KT' has unveiled its full, ethereal CF of the 'Galaxy Note 10', featuring Wanna One's Kang Daniel!

In the CF, Kang Daniel wakes up to find a a dreamlike, wooded maze leading him in a certain direction. Beyond the maze, Kang Daniel finds a tree bearing alluring, intoxicating forbidden fruits - the 'Galaxy Note 10' in Aura Red.

Watch the full story in the CF above!