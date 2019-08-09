Former BIGFLO member Lim Hyun Tae signs as an actor with BH Entertainment

Former BIGFLO member Lim Hyun Tae (Hightop) will be kicking off his career as an actor under BH Entertainment.

On August 9, BH Entertainment revealed, "Lim Hyun Tae is an actor equipped with not only experienced acting skills, but also charms and talents in various other areas. We plan to support his activities actively so that he may promote in many fields, so we ask for your abundant anticipation."



Having debuted as a rapper in boy group BIGFLO in 2014, Lim Hyun Tae has also built up his acting career with roles in web dramas, TV dramas, as well as most recently, in theatrical play 'Twenty' where he played the role of the male lead Chi Ho. Meanwhile, BJ Entertainment is home to actors like Kim Rae Won, Shin Suk Rok, Jung Il Woo, Ahn Jae Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, and more.

Best of luck to Lim Hyun Tae in his future activities.