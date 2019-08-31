Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

3

Misc
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jung Se Woon reveals dance practice video for 'La La'

AKP STAFF

Jung Se Woon has released the dance practice video for "La La".

As part of his album 'Another', "La La" is a trendy B-side dance track to which the solo singer performs with four back-up dancers. The song was also performed live for the first time on stage during his solo concert 'ZERO' in July. 

In other news, Jung Se Woon has recently released a surprise single "When You Call My Name", which was also first unveiled during the solo concert.

What do you think of the choreography for "La La"?

  1. Jung Se Woon
0 457 Share 63% Upvoted
CLC
CLC reveals first lyric spoilers for 'Devil'
15 hours ago   16   5,843

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND