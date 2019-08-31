Jung Se Woon reveals dance practice video for 'La La'

Jung Se Woon has released the dance practice video for "La La".

As part of his album 'Another', "La La" is a trendy B-side dance track to which the solo singer performs with four back-up dancers. The song was also performed live for the first time on stage during his solo concert 'ZERO' in July.

In other news, Jung Se Woon has recently released a surprise single "When You Call My Name", which was also first unveiled during the solo concert.

What do you think of the choreography for "La La"?